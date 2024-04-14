Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,215 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 446.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVER. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter worth about $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $9,853,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in EverQuote by 1,352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 420,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 502,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EVER shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,982.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,073 shares of company stock worth $7,134,242. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

