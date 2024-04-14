Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 27,617 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,617 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

DXLG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 437,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,421. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.30. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

