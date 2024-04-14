Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.89. The company had a trading volume of 991,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

