TRON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $410.34 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.05 billion and $410.34 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000873 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,641,061,581 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

