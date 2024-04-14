Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. 3,781,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,053. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

