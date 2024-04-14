Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

