Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Short Interest Up 35.4% in March

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Shares of SEAT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,593,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 24.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

