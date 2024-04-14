Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 892.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $285.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.45 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

