Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 502 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $162.28. 7,029,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

