WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

In other WAM Global news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 17,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$39,025.28 ($25,844.56). 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

