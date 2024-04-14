Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.80 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $53.96 million and $2.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00056429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,867,598 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

