Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $173.94 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 18.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $173,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $751.64. 2,495,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $761.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $367.35 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

