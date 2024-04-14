Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.
WFC opened at $56.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
