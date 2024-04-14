Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

WFC opened at $56.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $371,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

