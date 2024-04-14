ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is Carlyle Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Carlyle Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,244,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132,819 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up about 31.3% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $651,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 241,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 5,892,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

