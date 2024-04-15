5,230 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

FI stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

