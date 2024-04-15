AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases Shares of 102,766 Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Udemy accounts for 0.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.07% of Udemy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 21.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 117,846 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Udemy by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Udemy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Trading Down 1.2 %

UDMY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. 689,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,804. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,981 shares of company stock worth $570,044. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

