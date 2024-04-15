Ark (ARK) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $131.24 million and $13.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001559 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002277 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001328 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,194,150 coins and its circulating supply is 180,194,932 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

