BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $723.56 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.56 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,416.42 or 1.00036707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011040 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003219 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,082,986,031 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04004005 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

