Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.83. 16,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 12,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Bright Scholar Education last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company's stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

