CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

CAE Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in CAE by 39.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,318,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,131,000 after acquiring an additional 98,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 576,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,436. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.13 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.