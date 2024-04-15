CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 576,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,436. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.13 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
