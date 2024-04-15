CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.09

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 46941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.
CBS Trading Down 2.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CBS
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.