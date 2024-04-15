Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 670,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

