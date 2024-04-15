Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after buying an additional 1,275,986 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after buying an additional 327,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after buying an additional 321,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 902,262 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JCPB traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $45.42. 511,176 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

