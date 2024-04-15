Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 47,347 Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,935 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FVAL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 133,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,793. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

