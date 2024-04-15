Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,816 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $348,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.73. 202,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,403. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.88.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

