Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 249,749 Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000. Principal Active High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.27% of Principal Active High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YLD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 233,072 shares in the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 200.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:YLD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.78. 35,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,707. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $20.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

