Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF makes up about 3.9% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned 2.23% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLDR. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

FLDR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 296,002 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

