Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,703,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FBND traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 992,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,394. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

