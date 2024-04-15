Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 146,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 491,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,889. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

