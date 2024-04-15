Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $391.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.13 or 0.00012821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

