Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Down 2.8%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.43). Approximately 443,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 809,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.25 ($0.44).

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £123.81 million, a PE ratio of -311.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.17.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

