Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.56. 5,000,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

