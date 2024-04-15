Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $96.50 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,883,655 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

