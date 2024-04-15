First American Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.80. 1,550,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.