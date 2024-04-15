First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.1% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.94.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
