First American Trust FSB Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,411. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

