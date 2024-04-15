First American Trust FSB Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 67,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,787 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

