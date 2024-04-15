First American Trust FSB Has $4.68 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 348.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $463.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,521,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,206. The company has a market capitalization of $420.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

