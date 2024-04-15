First American Trust FSB Has $5.72 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 489.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Teradyne by 38.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $104.42. 1,560,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

