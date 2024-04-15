First American Trust FSB Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,426 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

