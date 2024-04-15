First American Trust FSB Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $751.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,355. The company has a market capitalization of $713.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $367.35 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

