First American Trust FSB Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,848. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

