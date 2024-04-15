First American Trust FSB Sells 10,956 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after acquiring an additional 603,020 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of TRMB traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,146 shares of company stock worth $913,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

