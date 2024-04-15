First American Trust FSB Sells 2,860 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. 15,333,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,349. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.