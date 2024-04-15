First American Trust FSB Sells 554 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $233.94. 2,297,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,577. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.18. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

