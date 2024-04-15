First American Trust FSB Sells 5,606 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

NYSE C traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.56. 19,232,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,266,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

