First American Trust FSB Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after buying an additional 321,632 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,559. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.57 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.