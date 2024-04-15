First American Trust FSB Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 968,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,641. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

