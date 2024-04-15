First American Trust FSB Trims Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.10. The company had a trading volume of 518,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,690. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.84. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.42.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

