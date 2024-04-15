First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.89. 51,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 165,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $697.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DDFG Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

